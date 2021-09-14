Watch Apple's iPhone 13 event right here at 1PM ET
Apple's iPhone 13 event is finally here, and you'll have multiple ways to watch — including after the big show. You can watch the company's "California Streaming" presentation at 1PM Eastern either below or on the company's YouTube channel. It's also available through the Apple website or the Apple TV app on supporting devices. And don't forget to check Engadget's YouTube channel after the event. We'll have a live recap of the announcements as well as a dose of witty commentary.www.engadget.com
Comments / 0