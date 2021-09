In 2017-18, when the Wegmans School of Nursing at St. John Fisher College was awarded two grants totaling $2.2 million to train students to respond to patients using an interdisciplinary approach, mental health was already a national crisis. Now, after nearly two years of isolation, fear, and uncertainty spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a workforce that is prepared to deliver the best possible care to those struggling with mental health is an even greater necessity.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO