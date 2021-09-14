US teacher suspended for reportedly using N-word in classroom discussion

Newton school officials said in a statement: ‘Ms Alexandrea Boyington is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of our investigation.’

A teacher in Georgia was suspended after being filmed using the N-word in the classroom.

Alexandrea Boyington, an art teacher at Alcovy high school in Newton county, was shown in the video sitting on a desk and asking students if it was OK for her to use the word if “I date a Black guy”, because “I got a [N-word]”.

Amid laughter and shock, many students replied: “No.”

It was not clear when the video was taken.

Last week, Newton school officials said in a statement they had “received notification of a video circulating online that allegedly involved an Alcovy high school teacher making inappropriate statements in class.

“The teacher, Ms Alexandrea Boyington, is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of our investigation.”

Boyington has taught high school art for more than a decade and was Teacher of the Year at Alcovy high school for 2018-19.

In interviews with Fox 5 Atlanta, students expressed disappointment.

“There was no reason for her to say that,” said Malik Montgomery, a senior. “When I saw the video, I was disappointed because as a teacher you are supposed to keep your profession and just keep your composure.

“I think the board of education should do more, you know? Look more into it – investigate into it and [Boyington should] not just be suspended. You know, she should just lose her job.”

Another student, Markevious Walton, said context surrounding use of the N-word was important, but it did not belong in the classroom.

“It can go two different ways, that word right there, but you can’t just be saying that, especially in front of the students,” he said.

The incident came a month after a teacher in Louisiana made headlines for using the N-word in a Facebook discussion.

Julie Colley used the word in responding to a post about a back-to-school giveaway, saying: “I’m not going at 6.30[pm]. Cameron St? That’s [N-word]ville after dark lol.”

The Louisiana chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) called for Colley to be fired.

“History has proven the school-to-prison pipeline is perpetuated by this racist ideology Ms Colley so comfortably displayed to all of the world,” it said.”

Colley retired.