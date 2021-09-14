CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Pick-6 increases to $6.6 Million

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON (Sept. 14, 2021) – The Pick-6 drawing on September 13 produced nine winners of $3,013 for matching five out of six white balls drawn. The winning numbers for the Monday, September 13, drawing were: 03, 17, 24, 29, 33 and 38. The XTRA Multiplier was: 05. By adding XTRA for an additional $1.00 per play, winners are able to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by the XTRA number drawn. The $6.6 million drawing will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Trenton, NJ
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Xtra Multiplier#Xtra
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy