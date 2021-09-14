Pick-6 increases to $6.6 Million
TRENTON (Sept. 14, 2021) – The Pick-6 drawing on September 13 produced nine winners of $3,013 for matching five out of six white balls drawn. The winning numbers for the Monday, September 13, drawing were: 03, 17, 24, 29, 33 and 38. The XTRA Multiplier was: 05. By adding XTRA for an additional $1.00 per play, winners are able to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by the XTRA number drawn. The $6.6 million drawing will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021.
