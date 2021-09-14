CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Delta patients clog hospitals, spur more procedure delays

By Hailey Mensik
healthcaredive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as patients started returning for care they delayed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals are again having to put non-emergency procedures on hold to free up resources for patients hospitalized with the delta variant of the coronavirus. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is the latest system to announce it's postponing...

www.healthcaredive.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

If Covid vaccine refusers are turned away at hospitals and doctor offices, is that ethical?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, informed his patients this month that, effective Oct. 1, he would no longer treat those who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. Around the same time, a leaked memo indicated that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force was considering whether to take Covid vaccination status into account in deciding who gets ICU beds when more of them are needed than are available.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Bates
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times-Herald

Terre Haute hospital: ER waits long; some elective procedures delayed

TERRE HAUTE — Union Hospital in Terre Haute is warning that people coming to its emergency room should expect longer waits, and Union also said it is postponing some elective procedures. In an email Tuesday night, Neil Garrison, Union Health's marketing director, wrote:. "The Union Hospital emergency room has reached...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Emergency Procedure#Clog#Salt Lake City#Intermountain Healthcare#Advent Health#Cms
Fast Company

Delta variant-ravaged Southern hospitals send clear visual message about rates of vaccinated patients

As hospital beds and ICUs reach capacity across many communities in the Southern United States, local healthcare systems continue to share easy-to-understand infographics on social media as a way to demonstrate the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. The takeaway message, like the graphics themselves, is simple and straightforward: Get vaccinated if you want to stay out of the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

As travel nurse gigs with high pay become more popular, FL hospitals look to compete

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Amid nationwide challenges with nurse staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic, some Florida hospitals feel threatened by nursing temp agencies that recruit travel nurses for jobs out of state, oftentimes offering higher pay compared to Florida. With more nurses in the state choosing to take traveling roles elsewhere through temp nursing agencies, hospital systems in Florida […] The post As travel nurse gigs with high pay become more popular, FL hospitals look to compete appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TRAVEL
CharlotteObserver.com

Hospitalized COVID patients nearly doubled in a month in NC as delta surge continues

North Carolina reported 3,790 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, nearly double the number from a month ago. About a quarter of those hospitalized, 928 people, are being treated in intensive care units. That is slightly higher than during last winter’s surge, when on average 20% to 22% of the people hospitalized were in intensive care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Springfield News Sun

More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients reported in Ohio hospitals

More than 3,000 patients are hospitalized with coronavirus in Ohio as of Tuesday, according to the state health department. It’s the first time the patient count exceeded 3,000 in more than two weeks. On Aug. 25, Ohio reported 2,142 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. On Tuesday, there were 3,036 patients, according to...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy