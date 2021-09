WWE treated fans to one of the biggest Monday Night Raw main events in recent memory this week, as Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E and former world champion Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The show started with The New Day taking on The Bloodline in a six-man tag match, only for Lashley to get involved late in the bout and spear both world champions. E then demanded a triple threat, which Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville obliged. Both E and Lashley seemingly had "The Tribal Chief" dead to rights late in the match, only for the other to break up the pin at the last second.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO