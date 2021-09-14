CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors To Invest $50M In Detroit Area Non Profit Programs

By Sam McEachern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors will invest $50 million in Detroit-area non-profit programs, CEO Mary Barra announced during a recent media appearance with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Barra and Duggan hosted a fireside chat this week at the Durfee Innovation Society, a local community outreach non-profit aimed at improving the lives of Detroit residents. The pair were also joined by other Detroit-based nonprofit leaders during the media appearance, whose organizations were recently awarded a collective $4 million in grant funding from GM. During the presentation, Barra announced GM had set aside $50 million for Detroit-area non-profits, which will benefit local literacy programs, help address transportation barriers and provide Detroiters with better access to the internet and technology, among more.

