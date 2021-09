Indya Moore was one of the many celebrities in attendance at the Met Gala on Monday, but for the Pose star, it will likely be their last. In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, the 26-year-old actor and model got super candid about why this year's gala in particular has pushed them to "think long and hard about why I came and if it is truly in alignment with what I want to accomplish in this life, the stories I want to tell and the messages I want to share."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO