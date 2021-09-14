CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global debt is fast approaching record $300 trillion – IIF

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Global debt rose to a new record high of nearly $300 trillion in the second quarter, but the debt-to-GDP ratio declined for the first time since the start of the pandemic as economic growth rebounded, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Tuesday. Total debt levels,...

The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Significant Risk Headwinds Ahead

By David Guttery, Sponsored Content  I believe that we are at a point of inflection where risks of various types, are weighing on the market as we remain relatively near all-time record high levels.  Broadly, I would suggest that the three main areas of risk that are of concern today include geopolitical risk, economic risk, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
101 WIXX

UK’s first green gilt headed for record $123 billion demand

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors have placed more than 90 billion pounds ($123 billion)in orders for Britain’s first green government bond, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday — a figure which would exceed all previous records for British government debt sales. Books opened on the 0.875% July...
MARKETS
The Fiscal Times

Debt Default Could Cost US Households $15 Trillion: Analysis

With Republicans vowing to reject any bipartisan effort to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, and Democrats sticking to their plan to address the limit through a bill that requires support from both parties, the threat of default on U.S. payment obligations now looms over the economy – a scenario that could cause an immediate and deeply painful recession, according to a new report from Moody’s Analytics.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Economy
Markets
China
Argentina
World Economic Forum

What is the Evergrande debt crisis and why does it matter for the global economy?

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Evergrande is China’s second largest Real Estate company. As the company struggles to repay creditors, global markets have responded with selloffs. Evergrande debt is now is over $305 billion. Questions loom...
MARKETS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, Extends Losses as China Evergrande Debt Deadline Approaches

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were down on Monday morning. Investors in the region continued to sell off shares as concerns about China Evergrande Group's (HK:3333) debt situation continues. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 1.83% by 9:39 PM ET (1:39 AM GMT) as markets re-opened after a holiday. The Bank of...
STOCKS
AFP

OECD lowers global, US economic growth forecasts

The OECD warned Tuesday of an "uneven" global economic recovery as it lowered its 2021 growth forecasts for the world and the United States while raising the outlook for Europe. The OECD lowered its growth outlook for the United States, from 6.9 to 6.0 percent this year.
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Reserve manager interest in European bonds growing, say bankers

LONDON (Reuters) – Foreign central banks and reserve managers are showing growing interest in new debt issued by the European Union and other pan-European bodies, in a positive sign for the euro’s international role, speakers told a virtual financial conference on Tuesday. The EU is selling bonds to finance a...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

The world's central banks speed up digital currency moves post-Covid, Moody's says

The pace of digital currency (CBDCs) development by central banks around the world has accelerated since the start of the Covid pandemic, Moody's Investors Services said Tuesday. The debt research firm said a 2021 survey of central banks by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) showed that 86% of respondents are actively researching the potential of central bank digital currencies, with 60% in the experimentation phase and 14% piloting specific programs. "This rapid advancement has come as the shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments, while on the rise already, has been accelerated by the Covid pandemic," Moody's analyst Farooq Khan said. "Such behavioral changes have also taken place globally across developing and emerging markets." Digital currencies offer "a systemically safe" state-sponsored payment alternative to existing private payment company services. Central banks in the Bahamas, Brazil, Russia and Georgia have announced plans for their own digital currencies. Other reasons for digital currency include the high cost of transferring hard currency and avoiding high crime rates and natural disasters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spglobal.com

Green bond 'greenium' is evident globally, especially strong for US dollar debt

Companies issuing green bonds continue to gain funding cost advantages compared to their vanilla debt, according to new research, and industry players do not foresee this so-called greenium going away anytime soon. The green-bond premium is likely to remain particularly strong for U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds due to continued shortage...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Baird Initiates Spire Global With Wait And See Approach, Neutral Rating

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler initiated coverage of Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) with a Neutral rating and price target of $12, implying an upside of 7.05%. Meuler states that Spire is among early movers in the "potentially very large and attractive" space-based data and analytics sector. The analyst believes Spire Global...
STOCKS
AFP

Tokyo's Nikkei plunges more than 2% on China debt crisis fears

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index plunged more than two percent at the open on Tuesday, extending Wall Street falls on contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande. There are fears that Chinese authorities may not be able to contain the fallout of the firm's potentially disorderly collapse, which could affect many other companies and poses contagion risks, experts say.
STOCKS

