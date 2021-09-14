CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Officials switch focus to flu vaccines as flu season gets closer

FingerLakes1
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile officials have made it a major focus to push for the COVID-19 vaccine, they are redirecting some of their efforts to remind people it’s time to vaccinate for flu season. The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for anyone 6 months of age and older. The vaccine makes the illness...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Flu Symptoms#Cdc#Flu Season#Covid
wymt.com

Health officials warn of dangerous flu season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They’re worried hospitals could become more overwhelmed than they already are. The CDC is already reporting cases of the flu in Kentucky and Indiana, and health experts fear this could be the start to a rough flu season. Madeline Moses, from Mathes Pharmacy in New Albany,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MassLive.com

When is the best time to get a seasonal flu shot?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated for the current flu season. Every season, with a few exceptions, people should look to get vaccinated against flu, according to the CDC. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
wtloam.com

Healthcare Officials Urge People To Get The Flu Vaccine

Health officials are worried hospitals could become more overwhelmed than they already are. The CDC is already reporting cases of the flu in Kentucky and health experts fear this could be the start to a rough flu season. Pharmacists say with the emphasis on the COVID vaccine, people may neglect to get the flu vaccine. They say now is the time to plan your shot. The CDC recommends people get it in September or October. Last year delivered record-low numbers, but early studies show the upcoming flu season could be a tough one if mask restrictions are lifted and people return to normal life. Some predictions show the U.S. could see about 20 percent more flu cases than normal, and a worst-case scenario, there could be double the amount of flu cases than a typical year. The potential cases could come at a bad time as COVID hospitalizations are at their highest. Doctors say the flu vaccine could help ease the burden on hospitals. They say if you are vaccinated and get the flu, your body already knows how to fight it. They say you might still get the flu, but it shouldn’t be as severe as it would had you not gotten your vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
1450wlaf.com

Food City Pharmacy offers seasonal flu vaccine

ABINGDON, VA (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Company officials recently announced that Food City will once again be providing the flu vaccine this immunization season. “Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City Pharmacy offers the added convenience of a number of affordable preventative health care options, including the COVID-19 vaccine”, says Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.
ABINGDON, VA
Daily Ardmoreite

Public health prepares for upcoming flu season, vaccines expected in coming weeks

Flu season typically peaks between December and February but the nation’s public health system is already preparing for another flu season to be combined with an ongoing pandemic. Precautions used against COVID-19 will likely help keep flu cases low again this year, but state health officials still recommend annual flu vaccines when they become available in coming weeks.
CARTER COUNTY, OK
NBCMontana

Health officials advise flu vaccines to avoid stress to hospitals

MISSOULA, Mont. — Health officials are expecting a stronger flu season this year compared to last and are recommending everyone get a flu shot this season. This year’s flu shot is a quadrivalent shot, meaning there are four strains in the vaccine. While last year’s flu season seemed all but...
MISSOULA, MT
bigrapidsnews.com

Flu season could be severe

The upcoming flu season has the potential to be "more severe than average." Information from studies released by the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health says children could be hit particularly hard. Overall it could overwhelm hospitals even more as they try to accommodate patients battling COVID-19. “In...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy