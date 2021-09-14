Officials switch focus to flu vaccines as flu season gets closer

Health officials are worried hospitals could become more overwhelmed than they already are. The CDC is already reporting cases of the flu in Kentucky and health experts fear this could be the start to a rough flu season. Pharmacists say with the emphasis on the COVID vaccine, people may neglect to get the flu vaccine. They say now is the time to plan your shot. The CDC recommends people get it in September or October. Last year delivered record-low numbers, but early studies show the upcoming flu season could be a tough one if mask restrictions are lifted and people return to normal life. Some predictions show the U.S. could see about 20 percent more flu cases than normal, and a worst-case scenario, there could be double the amount of flu cases than a typical year. The potential cases could come at a bad time as COVID hospitalizations are at their highest. Doctors say the flu vaccine could help ease the burden on hospitals. They say if you are vaccinated and get the flu, your body already knows how to fight it. They say you might still get the flu, but it shouldn’t be as severe as it would had you not gotten your vaccine.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO