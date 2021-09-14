CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song of Iron Xbox Review: A Beautiful Adventure From A Solo Developer

Cover picture for the articleSong of Iron is an excellent first game from developer Joe Winter but lacks depth in some areas. The hack and slash genre has had something of a renaissance over the last few years. The incredible Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, God of War, and Hellblade have led the way with the axe flying fun. Hidden amongst these giants, though, is a game that has spent ten years in development, created by just one person, Joe Winter, and his company, Resting Relic.

#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Game Design#Iron Xbox Review#Resting Relic#Deadlight Limbo#Song Of Iron
