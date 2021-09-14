Song of Iron Xbox Review: A Beautiful Adventure From A Solo Developer

"Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Last Call" brings the adventures on Batuu to an end with an update to the virtual reality experience that began last year. Picking up after the first installment of the VR video game, the next chapter puts you at the center of a new quest, this time brought on by one of the familiar faces from Black Spire Outpost in Disney's theme park world of Galaxy's Edge. Dok-Ondar takes a break from running his Den of Antiquities to hire your droid repair technician character to track down a lost artifact for him, but that's just the beginning of the new VR adventures that await in this satisfying, immersive journey back into a galaxy far, far away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO