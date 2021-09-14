Florida Lottery Player Wins $1,000 a Week for Life

TRENTON, NJ – One Florida Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls drawn for the Monday, September 13, drawing winning the $1,000 a week for life second prize. In addition, two New Jersey tickets won $2,500 for matching four of the five white balls and the Cash Ball drawn. Moreover, 9,894 players won $53,128 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 2,359 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER. The winning numbers were: 04, 06, 40, 41 and 60. The Cash Ball was: 03.