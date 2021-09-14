CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Florida Lottery Player Wins $1,000 a Week for Life

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – One Florida Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls drawn for the Monday, September 13, drawing winning the $1,000 a week for life second prize. In addition, two New Jersey tickets won $2,500 for matching four of the five white balls and the Cash Ball drawn. Moreover, 9,894 players won $53,128 in cash prizes ranging from $2 to $500 with 2,359 of those tickets doubling their prize with DOUBLER. The winning numbers were: 04, 06, 40, 41 and 60. The Cash Ball was: 03.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Main Squeeze Juice Co. Comes to St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, MO – Main Squeeze Juice Co., a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise, is opening at least four new locations in the St. Louis, Missouri area. The first store is set to open in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis later this year as part of Main Squeeze’s move into the Midwest.
MISSOURI STATE
Shore News Network

Attorney General Alan Wilson joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate or risk legal action

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys general (AGs) sent a letter to President Biden today, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired. The coalition of AGs outlined their legal and policy concerns with the mandate, which will be carried out through an Occupational Safety and Health Act emergency temporary standard.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy