LIST: High-water locations in Houston area due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

HOUSTON — Fall officially begins on Wednesday, Sept. 22 — and right on time that's about the time you'll really feel cooler temperatures from Houston's fall front. But don't get too excited just yet. We still have a day of warm, muggy conditions with scattered rain, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.
HOUSTON — Houston police have released video of a recent armed robbery in a downtown apartment building that they hope will lead to an arrest. It happened early in the evening on Friday, Aug. 13, at a building in the 400 block of Travis, near Market Square. Houston police said...
DURANGO, Colo. — An arrest affidavit says two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a 31-year-old bowhunter for prey and fatally shot him. The Durango Herald reports Gregory Gabrisch of Houston died from a gunshot wound in the San...
Comments / 0