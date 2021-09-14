Unsolicited Advice From The Single Girl At Your Wedding
If you’ve spent any time on social media over the past few weeks, you have probably noticed that wedding season is back with a vengeance, because apparently every postponed wedding from last year is taking place right the fuck now. Which is… fine, it’s fine. I mean covid rates are on the rise, the Delta variant is all “aww you’re vaccinated that’s cute, lol”, and I remain aggressively single. But yea, it’s fine. I’m so excited for all of the happy couples that have been waiting for over a year for their special day. I’ve been waiting for 30+ years and still have at least a few to go but yes, this is so exciting for you—love wins!betches.com
