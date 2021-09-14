Unsolicited Advice From The Single Girl At Your Wedding

As has been the case for many couples who planned to get married in 2020 or 2021, my husband and I had to scrap our original date and location. We were due to get married in Portugal last year, in Porto, near to the factory where the shoes for my eponymous brand are made. But constant rearrangements eventually led to us getting married – in secret – on my birthday in September 2020, in a sweet church at the end of my husband’s family garden. On 14 August this year, we chose to get married there again, this time surrounded by our friends and family. When we broke the news that we were actually renewing our vows, rather than saying them for the first time, it was so special.

