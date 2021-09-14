CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

AG Moody files for reelection in 2022; she’s the only candidate thus far

By Michael Moline
floridaphoenix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Ashley Moody publicly opened her campaign for reelection next year, becoming the first and thus far only candidates in the race. “I am proud to announce that I will be seeking re-election as Florida’s attorney general, to continue building a stronger, safer Florida by prosecuting human trafficking, protecting our seniors, and combating the opioid epidemic,” Moody said in a press release.

floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Tallahassee, FL
Elections
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden

Comments / 0

Community Policy