AG Moody files for reelection in 2022; she’s the only candidate thus far
Attorney General Ashley Moody publicly opened her campaign for reelection next year, becoming the first and thus far only candidates in the race. “I am proud to announce that I will be seeking re-election as Florida’s attorney general, to continue building a stronger, safer Florida by prosecuting human trafficking, protecting our seniors, and combating the opioid epidemic,” Moody said in a press release.floridaphoenix.com
