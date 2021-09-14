CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

Marguerite Pinckney Lawton Elder

walterborolive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday September 6, 2021, Marguerite (Margaret) Pinckney Lawton Elder passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home. Margaret was a current resident of Bunker Hill, WV. She lived most of her life in Brooklyn, New York and was born and raised in Walterboro, SC. Margaret was the mother of Ten children. Gerald Kato Pinckney, Anthony Lawton, Gale Lawton-Delgado (Ricardo-preceded in death), Clyde Lawton, Keith Lawton, Lenora Lisa Lawton, Sheila Lawton (Myron), Luther Derrick Lawton (Sylvia), Sabrina J. Elder-Griffin (Marvin) and Yurene M. Davis (Shamel) and One beloved pet, Shaggy.

walterborolive.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colleton County, SC
Walterboro, SC
Obituaries
City
Walterboro, SC
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Sc#Mt Carmel Baptist Church

Comments / 0

Community Policy