Marguerite Pinckney Lawton Elder
On Monday September 6, 2021, Marguerite (Margaret) Pinckney Lawton Elder passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home. Margaret was a current resident of Bunker Hill, WV. She lived most of her life in Brooklyn, New York and was born and raised in Walterboro, SC. Margaret was the mother of Ten children. Gerald Kato Pinckney, Anthony Lawton, Gale Lawton-Delgado (Ricardo-preceded in death), Clyde Lawton, Keith Lawton, Lenora Lisa Lawton, Sheila Lawton (Myron), Luther Derrick Lawton (Sylvia), Sabrina J. Elder-Griffin (Marvin) and Yurene M. Davis (Shamel) and One beloved pet, Shaggy.walterborolive.com
