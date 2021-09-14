Swinney Excited to Face 'Improved' Georgia Tech Team

Clemson returns to Death Valley this week for its 2021 conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 18 when the Tigers host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday's game will be a rematch of Clemson's 73-7 win at Georgia Tech in 2020, when Clemson's 66-point victory margin was the largest in conference play in ACC history—however, head coach Dabo Swinney is not expecting this week to be as easy as it was last season.

"We got we got seven straight conference games, and, you know, the next goal for us–is very simple the division, so that starts this week," Swinney said. "That's what's in front of us. And we know that we got a lot of improvement to do to be the type of team we want to be, overall, and in this league. Our next challenge is Georgia Tech, and they are a much-improved team in all areas.

"I think they're a much much-improved team you can see that belief growing in what they do, they're committed and believe in their philosophy and what they do. I think that's important."

Clemson enters the contest having won 29 consecutive games at Death Valley, a school record and the nation's longest active streak. With a win on Saturday, Clemson can tie 1928-33 Tennessee, 1952- 61 Auburn and 1994-99 Florida (30 each) for the 21stlongest home winning streak in FBS history. It would be the 24th home winning streak of 30 games or more in FBS history.

'We're excited about, you know, the challenge and we're excited about being back here in The Valley as a sell-out," Swinney said. "And I know what's gonna be a great week. It's one of the special days for me, special days for our team, you know, to have an opportunity to play again. You got 12 days that you get, and you know you spend all year preparing for these days and, and then you get this year we get six days here at home.

"Ride by that stadium year-round. And to see it come to life is a special day. So, got another one of those opportunities got five more, Lord willing."

After being held to two yards on 23 rushing attempts (including seven sacks credited as rushes) in the season opener, Clemson entered last week's game against South Carolina State looking for improved production from its running game. The Tigers succeeded, gaining 242 yards on 36 carries, an average of 6.7 yards per rush. The 240-yard week-over-week improvement in rushing yards is Clemson's largest in a single season since a 276-yard jump from the Florida State game to the Louisville game in 2018.

Even though the Tigers faced a lesser opponent in S.C. State, Swinney was still pleased with what he saw.

"How do we do our job, you know, you got what was our fundamentals is our techniques better is our communication better," Swinney said. "You know, and all of them...yes, yes, yes—in all those areas. You know we still had a few miscues and that we need to correct a couple (missed assignments) where we got the wrong call. We're not on the same page. But the biggest thing that I was looking for, I saw. You know, we had a lot of guys grade a winner. And, you know, just a lot of fundamental improvement, a lot of technical improvement.

"And, you know, we got back to the second level a lot without getting touched, and I know we're, you know, we're supposed to do that. But, you know, doing it as another thing. And so they got better. And, you know, in their execution and their techniques and your fundamentals up front, and I thought the backs been an awesome job...But, you know, I was proud of everybody involved in the run game."