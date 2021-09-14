Cadillac Dealerships Enter New Luxury Markets In Anticipation Of EV Switch

General Motors has discontinued the supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 crate engine, which was first introduced by Chevrolet Performance at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The 6.2L LT5 V8 was only ever offered in the 2019 Corvette ZR1 before Chevrolet Performance began offering it as a crate engine in late 2018. The most powerful engine offered in a Chevy production vehicle, the LT5 produces 755 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 715 pound-feet of torque at 3,600 rpm. The heart of the LT5 is the larger Roots-type supercharger, which is based on the same effective design as the LS9 and LT4 engines, but with a larger displacement of 2.65 liters and a higher boost pressure of 14 psi. GM suggested the crate engine be used in pre-1973 vintage car builds, or off-road vehicle applications.

