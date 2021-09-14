CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cadillac Dealerships Enter New Luxury Markets In Anticipation Of EV Switch

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Cadillac dealerships are entering new, luxury-focused markets as the automaker prepares to roll out a new line of battery-electric vehicles in the coming years. Cadillac saw about 150 of its U.S. retailers jump ship last year to avoid making mandatory upgrades designed to support the sale of its future EV models. General Motors anticipated some Cadillac dealerships would not be on board with the required upgrades, which would cost most stores upwards of $200,000, so it set up a program to offer these stores buyout offers ranging from $300,000 to nearly $1 million.

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Reveals New Ultium Drive Motors

General Motors is investing heavily in all-electric future, vying to achieve the top spot in electric vehicle market share in North America. To that end, GM has just unveiled its new Ultium Drive motor technology. During the ongoing 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference, GM President Mark Reuss introduced three new all-electric...
CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Discontinues Supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 Crate Engine

General Motors has discontinued the supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 crate engine, which was first introduced by Chevrolet Performance at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The 6.2L LT5 V8 was only ever offered in the 2019 Corvette ZR1 before Chevrolet Performance began offering it as a crate engine in late 2018. The most powerful engine offered in a Chevy production vehicle, the LT5 produces 755 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 715 pound-feet of torque at 3,600 rpm. The heart of the LT5 is the larger Roots-type supercharger, which is based on the same effective design as the LS9 and LT4 engines, but with a larger displacement of 2.65 liters and a higher boost pressure of 14 psi. GM suggested the crate engine be used in pre-1973 vintage car builds, or off-road vehicle applications.
CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Inks Deal With Hertz To Provide More Loaner Cars To Dealerships

General Motors recently signed an agreement with Hertz to provide dealers with additional loaner cars as the global microchip shortage drags on. Per a recent report from Automotive News, Hertz will primarily focus on providing loaner vehicles to Chevy Bolt EV customers as General Motors grapples with massive battery recall. Per an unnamed GM spokesperson, Hertz will provide the additional loaner vehicles at the automaker’s current rate as an enhancement to the GM Dealer Courtesy Transportation Program.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
gmauthority.com

Cadillac XT6 Discount Totals $1,750 In September 2021

A Cadillac XT6 discount offers up to $1,750 off the price of the crossover during September 2021. A low-interest finance offer is also available for the XT6 this month, and includes a small cashback rebate. Additionally, Cadillac is offering $1,000 towards the lease of 2021 XT6 models to current eligible...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Lyriq#Gm#Luxury Car#The Cadillac#Ev#Automotive News#Canadian#Capital Automotive Group#Dosanjh Family Auto Group#Ultium#Hill Assembly#Gm Authority
Fortune

GM reveals when it will start replacing fire-prone Chevy Bolt batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors and battery supplier LG of Korea have finally found a fix for fire risk in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car as the companies hope to end a recall that has bedeviled the plug-in car for almost a year.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition Sells Out In Minutes

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition sold out in just over 10 minutes after General Motors opened reservations Saturday afternoon. GM charged customers $100 to reserve a 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition, although the pre-order is non-binding and fully refundable. It’s unknown how many 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition models the automaker will build.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

Chevy Bolt EV And Bolt EUV Battery Production Back On Track

General Motors has announced that production of new batteries for the Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV all-electric vehicles has once again resumed at LG Chem production facilities in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan. The new battery production follows a recall for all Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Bolt EUV models issued for a manufacturing defect in the vehicles’ battery pack.
HAZEL PARK, MI
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT5 Adds New Onyx Package

The 2022 Cadillac CT5 has received a new Onyx Package, which gives the luxury sedan a mean, blacked-out exterior appearance. The Onyx Package for the 2022 Cadillac CT5 carries RPO code PDB and is an LPO-level, dealer-installed equipment group. The package will be available to order on the 2022 Cadillac CT5 in the Luxury Sport and Premium Luxury trim levels and will also be available to order on the 2022 CT5-V performance variant.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT5 Gets More Standard Safety Features

The 2022 Cadillac CT5 represents the third model year of the luxury brand’s recently introduced sedan. The 2022 model year benefits from several changes, such as the addition of many standard active safety features over the outgoing 2021 model. The entry-level Luxury trim now features Following Distance Indicator, Lane Change...
CARS
thedrive.com

Cadillac Lyriq EV Reservations Are Now Open With a $100 Deposit [Update: They're Sold Out]

GM is hoping for a big win with this EV, and it looks promising. Updated: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 5:15 p.m. ET: Lyriq reservations sold out in minutes, and the site will now tell you "2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition reservations are full, but more vehicles will be available to order through your Cadillac dealer starting the Summer of 2022. Contact your dealer for more details."
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Ranks Above Average In J.D. Power 2021 U.S. APEAL study

GMC wasn’t the only General Motors brand to perform well in the recent 2021 J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study, with Cadillac also ranking above the luxury market average. The APEAL study uses survey data to try and measure owners’ emotional attachment and level of excitement with...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4 And CT5 Production Downtime Extended

General Motors has extended production downtime of the Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 at the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant until October 4th. Production of the Chevy Camaro, along with the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, was originally set to return on September 27th, however persistent chip allocation problems have now pushed the restart date back to the October 4th. Production of the regular Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 will also return on October 4th, although this was always the restart date set by GM for the two luxury sedans.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy