CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Six Soon-to-Be Free Agents Who Could Use a Strong Finish

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just a few weeks left in the regular season, the free agents for the class of 2022 are running out of time to establish their value before hitting the open market. Many of them—such as Carlos Correa, Max Scherzer and Freddie Freeman, among others—have already established their price range. But there are many veterans with expiring contracts who could enhance—or hurt—their cases for better deals by finishing strong into the fall. Just last year, Drew Smyly parlayed five starts with the Giants in which he exhibited increased velocity and spin rates into an $11 million deal from Atlanta.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
Island Packet Online

Who is the ‘most hated’ MLB team? Twitter map reveals the one fans despise the most

Thanks to Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now closing in on the San Francisco Giants stronghold in the National League West. While this is happy dance-news for fans of the Dodgers, fans of other teams across the country appear to be scowling at the defending World Series champs, and one map proves it, multiple outlets including NBC 4 report.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Carlos Correa
chatsports.com

Tigers' Derek Hill carted off field after banging head on artificial turf at Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Derek Hill was carted off the field in the fifth inning Saturday after he banged his head hard on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field. Leading off the inning, Hill, the Tigers’ center fielder, dropped a bunt. Running at full speed, he lost his balance crossing the bag at first. He spun and landed hard on the back of his head.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Open Market#Giants
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy pulls off ultimate cowardly move

Every football fan understands that there is a thing called “coach speak.” For Chicago Bears fans, that particular aspect of Matt Nagy has been a little tougher to figure out at times. Nagy has been more secretive and less direct with his answers over the years, leading Bears fans to...
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
FanSided

2021 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 3 as the 2021 season rolls along. Fall is beautiful and football is on the tube. The 2021 NFL season is off and running, and we’ve got our regular batch of weekly NFL picks and score predictions to help you through the upcoming weekend of gridiron greatness.
NFL
downtownrams.com

Fantasy Football: Don’t Panic on These Three Players Just Yet

Week 2 of the fantasy football season is in the books and overreaction Mondays is still in the air. However, we need to remain calm with our fantasy football players. Some teams might be a desperate 0-2, but that doesn’t mean it’s ok to make rash decision. Imagine thinking about cutting a player that you spent high draft capital on after just two weeks of football. You sound crazy.
NFL
Powell Tribune

Golfers finish strong at conference

The Panther golf team opened the Class 3A West Conference Tournament on Friday with a middling team score. “We were in a pretty good position late in the day when we had a weather delay,” said Powell High School golf coach Troy Hildebrand, “and when we came back out we just didn’t finish that round strong at all.”
POWELL, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy