Six Soon-to-Be Free Agents Who Could Use a Strong Finish

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the free agents for the class of 2022 are running out of time to establish their value before hitting the open market. Many of them—such as Carlos Correa, Max Scherzer and Freddie Freeman, among others—have already established their price range. But there are many veterans with expiring contracts who could enhance—or hurt—their cases for better deals by finishing strong into the fall. Just last year, Drew Smyly parlayed five starts with the Giants in which he exhibited increased velocity and spin rates into an $11 million deal from Atlanta.