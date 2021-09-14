CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Talk Show’s New Season With Multiple Chris Martin Duets

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe covers included “Since U Been Gone,” a Whitney Houston classic and Ginuwine’s “Pony.”. Kelly Clarkson started the new season of her talk show with not one, but five duets with Coldplay’s Chis Martin. Kicking off the new batch of episodes in the Big Apple, Clarkson paid tribute to the...

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Why Did The Voice's Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Decide To Get A Divorce?

In recent weeks, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blacklstock have been back in the news as the two settle the details of their divorce. Clarkson landed primary custody of their two kids, though Blackstock will be paid a monthly amount in spousal support and in child support. Though the details are finally being squared away, what prompted the couple to split in the first place?
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth?

In its nineteen seasons on television, American Idol has produced a wide range of musical talent that has included both first-place winners and runners-up. After being told by Simon Cowell that she would never be a successful singer, Jennifer Hudson went on to blow minds and eardrums with her Oscar-winning performance in Dreamgirls. Other Idol favorites, like Ruben Studdard, Fantasia Barrino, and Jordin Sparks, went on to release successful studio albums and even perform on Broadway.
CELEBRITIES
People

Watch Kelly Clarkson's Son, 5, Hilariously Interrupt Chris Martin's Serenade for Bathroom Break

In the sneak peek of season 3 of the Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson's son announces he has to go to the bathroom while Chris Martin is performing a serenade. During a preview of season 3 of the Kelly Clarkson Show, premiering Sept. 13, Kelly Clarkson's 5-year-old son Remington Alexander hilariously announces that he has to use the bathroom while Coldplay's Chris Martin is on set performing a song.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Amomama

Kelly Clarkson Sparkles in a Long Gown to Announce New Song

Reality star judge and singer Kelly Clarkson shared a photo of herself in a sparkly floor-length gown to announce her new Christmas song, released later this month. "Since U Been Gone" singer Kelly Clarkson excited her fans this week as she shared she will be releasing a new Christmas single, "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," later this month on September 23.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Kelly Clarkson Show is using Season 3 as an opportunity to reintroduce itself to viewers

“We are treating Season 3 like a launch,” said Tracie Wilson, the executive vice president of NBCUniversal’s syndication studios of Monday's season premiere. “We’re putting everything behind it. Because we’re still an infant of a show and we have so much more to do. We’ve had so many stops and starts with the pandemic.” Since premiering in 2019, Clarkson's daytime talk show hasn't had a normal season. Her first season was disrupted by the pandemic. “It’s kind of been like that from the get-go,” said Clarkson. “From Season 1, we’ve had to reinvent it. We’ve never had, really, a moment with our show where it’s like everything’s going to plan.” Still, Clarkson said starring on American Idol has prepared her for hosting a daytime talk show. “We were on TV all the time,” she said wearily. “Doing random things — being interviewed, interviewing other people, doing skits.” To this day, she said, she never worries about having something to say when a camera is pointed at her: “I don’t really feel pressure from that. That can be scary for other people sometimes, like, Oh God, what’s she going to say?”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Eminem
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ginuwine
Person
Fat Joe
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Chris Martin
nickiswift.com

Everything We Know About Kelly Clarkson's New Music Plans

It's been four years since Kelly Clarkson dropped a new album, but it appears fans won't have to wait that much longer. The "My Life Would Suck Without You" hitmaker, however, has been very busy pursuing a career in television. Aside from being a coach on NBC's "The Voice," she has also been enjoying life as a daytime host on her own talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Coach Gift in ‘The Voice’ Early Release

Calling all fans of The Voice! We officially have our first early release of the season. NBC shared their first early release of Vaughn Mugol singing “A Team” by Ed Sheeran. If the season follows how this performance went, we’re in for some great talent and a tough competition. Vaughn...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Itzy to perform Sept. 27 on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy will perform on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week. The K-pop stars announced Monday that they will make their debut appearance on the U.S. talk show Sept. 27. The episode will follow the release of Itzy's debut studio album, Crazy in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorkers
ETOnline.com

'The Voice' Coaches Kick Off Season 21 With a Show-Stopping Performance

The coaches of The Voice opened season 21 in epic fashion on Monday, with a show-stopping musical mashup!. Before any chairs were turned for the first Blind Auditions of the season, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton took the stage to remind fans that they've got the talent necessary to coach the next Voice champion.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Kelly Clarkson Teases A New Christmas Song That References Cancel Culture

Although we may be in the middle of September, it is never too early to get into the Christmas spirit well at least not for Kelly Clarkson anyway. The singer announced on her official Twitter page on Sept. 20th that she would be releasing her single “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” in three days.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Nearly Goes Full Water Works Talking About Live Music on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

Country superstar Garth Brooks got pretty choked up talking about live music in a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson from the latter’s holiday special. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” recently released the video clip. And it shows that as Brooks started talking about playing music for audiences during the pandemic, his voice began to quiver and he got visibly emotional.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy