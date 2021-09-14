Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Talk Show’s New Season With Multiple Chris Martin Duets

“We are treating Season 3 like a launch,” said Tracie Wilson, the executive vice president of NBCUniversal’s syndication studios of Monday's season premiere. “We’re putting everything behind it. Because we’re still an infant of a show and we have so much more to do. We’ve had so many stops and starts with the pandemic.” Since premiering in 2019, Clarkson's daytime talk show hasn't had a normal season. Her first season was disrupted by the pandemic. “It’s kind of been like that from the get-go,” said Clarkson. “From Season 1, we’ve had to reinvent it. We’ve never had, really, a moment with our show where it’s like everything’s going to plan.” Still, Clarkson said starring on American Idol has prepared her for hosting a daytime talk show. “We were on TV all the time,” she said wearily. “Doing random things — being interviewed, interviewing other people, doing skits.” To this day, she said, she never worries about having something to say when a camera is pointed at her: “I don’t really feel pressure from that. That can be scary for other people sometimes, like, Oh God, what’s she going to say?”

