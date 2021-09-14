Former 49ers, Volunteers Linebacker Parys Haralson Dies at Age 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has died at the age of 37, the Niners announced Monday. His cause of death has not been released. Haralson, a native of Flora, Miss., played in 118 games in his NFL career from 2006 to 2014, which included six seasons with the 49ers and two with the Saints. After being drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft, he went on to record 380 tackles and 28 sacks in his career.