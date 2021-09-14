CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Brownwood to Seek Bids on Phase 1 of Event Center Project

Cover picture for the articleThe Brownwood City Council met Tuesday morning and authorized city management to seek bids for Phase I of the City’s new multipurpose event center project. The proposed multipurpose event center will be divided into two phases. Phase I of the project will include an outdoor stage/pavilion, meeting rooms, and a large festival ground that can be used for a variety of events. Plans for Phase II of the project, which will include a banquet hall and additional meeting rooms, are expected to be complete by the end of this year with construction to begin in early 2022.

