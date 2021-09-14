Christopher Nolan Exits Warner Bros. After Nearly Two Decades, New Film Set Up at Universal

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many studios like Warner Bros started to quickly pivot their release strategies so major films like The Suicide Squad could premiere as day and date streaming releases on HBO Max. This studio’s actions in particular sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with one of the massive pieces of fallout being long time WB loyalist/Tenet director Christopher Nolan claiming that he’d be “unlikely” to work with the studio in the future. Now, that threat has officially been carried out, as Nolan’s next project has found a home at Universal.

