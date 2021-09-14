CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Nolan Exits Warner Bros. After Nearly Two Decades, New Film Set Up at Universal

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Christopher Nolan is officially leaving Warner Bros. after 19 years. Deadline confirms the director's next movie, a biographical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atom bomb, has landed at Universal Pictures. Since 2002's "Memento" and through 2020's "Tenet," Nolan made all of his movies for Warner Bros. Nolan's biggest films at Warner Bros. were his Batman films, with "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises" both grossing over $1 billion worldwide for the studio.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern-day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through Automatik. Zac...
MOVIES
411mania.com

Warner Bros. Developing The Lost Boys Reboot Film

Warner Bros. is bringing The Lost Boys back to the big screen, developing a “reimagined take” on the 1980s vampire classic. THR reports that Randy McKinnon, who is also writing the Static Shock film for DC, will script the new film with Jonathan Entwistle set to direct. The new film...
MOVIES
97 Rock

Christopher Nolan Will Make His Next Movie At Universal

For the first time in almost 20 years, Christopher Nolan is making a movie with a studio other than Warner Bros. Nolan has directed a couple pictures through the years that were co-financed and distributed by multiple studios, like The Prestige. But Warners has always been involved somehow, at least since Nolan’s first Hollywood movie, 2002’s Insomnia. That will change with Nolan’s next picture.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Christopher Nolan’s New Movie Set To Spark A Massive Bidding War

It’s been over 20 years since Christopher Nolan made a movie for a studio other than Warner Bros., and in that time the filmmaker and his employers collaborated on nine features that have been showered in critical acclaim and no shortage of awards season glory, not to mention countless billions of box office dollars.
MOVIES
Birmingham Star

Christopher Nolan discussing new movie with studios

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI): Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is currently in talks with multiple studios about his next film, centred on World War II scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in developing the atom bomb during the war. As per The Hollywood Reporter, for the first time in...
MOVIES
/Film

Every Christopher Nolan Film Ranked Worst To Best

Christopher Nolan is easily one of the most influential filmmakers working today. While the "Dark Knight" trilogy ranks as his highest-grossing set of films to date, Nolan is one of the few directors who generates blockbuster-worthy box office takes for original stories. His mind-bending, special effects-heavy features have made him is a favorite among younger film fans, but he's often praised by his contemporaries as well.
MOVIES
SFGate

How Universal Beat Other Studios to Land Christopher Nolan's New World War II Epic

Christopher Nolan is making his next movie at Universal, severing the director’s nearly two-decade long creative partnership with Warner Bros., the company that has backed many of his biggest blockbusters. Getting to this point has involved months of courtship, clandestine meetings, big promises and a willingness to take a creative...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Christopher Nolan Is Officially Switching Studios Following HBO Max Clash With Warner Bros.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many studios like Warner Bros started to quickly pivot their release strategies so major films like The Suicide Squad could premiere as day and date streaming releases on HBO Max. This studio’s actions in particular sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with one of the massive pieces of fallout being long time WB loyalist/Tenet director Christopher Nolan claiming that he’d be “unlikely” to work with the studio in the future. Now, that threat has officially been carried out, as Nolan’s next project has found a home at Universal.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

New Lost Boys Movie in the Works at Warner Bros

A new Lost Boys movie is in the works at Warner Bros. According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is developing a “reimagined” version of the original 1980’s vampire movie. So far, the cast of the new Lost Boys movie includes two young, familiar faces. Noah...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Debuts Internationally With $36 Million

“Dune,” the dazzling big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, ignited the international box office in its debut, collecting $35.8 million from 24 overseas markets. It’s a promising start given the hobbled state of moviegoing in many foreign territories amid the pandemic. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, “Dune” ranked No. 1 in most international markets and had the strongest turnout in Russia with $7.6 million from 2,100 screens, followed by France ($7.5 million from 892 screens), Germany ($4.9 million from 900 screens) and Italy ($2.6 million from 740 screens). Given its ambitious special...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Ruling Box Office In Third Weekend With $21M+ – Sunday Update

Sunday AM Writethru: After Saturday post  Any doubts about the health of the overall domestic box office continue to wane. Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings reigns atop in its third weekend with $21.7M, the second-best third weekend result for a September release after Warner Bros.’ It ($29.75M). That’s a great -37% hold after a Friday of $5.8M, -40%, and the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed feature looks to stand by EOD Sunday at $176.9M. Shang-Chi is currently the second highest grossing Hollywood movie during the pandemic after Black Widow ($183.2M), however, don’t worry; the Simu Liu movie will topple the Scarlett Johansson MCU film for that title...
MOVIES
AFP

Los Angeles to open 'Parthenon of film museums,' says Tom Hanks

Los Angeles is finally getting a museum for movies -- and it's about time, said Tom Hanks, as he welcomed journalists to a special pre-opening event Tuesday. The world capital of filmmaking and home of Hollywood boasts museums for everything from natural history to selfies, but until now has never had one dedicated to the silver screen. After decades of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public next week. "It matters for Los Angeles to have this film museum," said double-Oscar winner Hanks, who serves as a trustee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gizmostory.com

Pop Singer Cardi B’s New Look like a Cardi C: Image Go Viral

One of the most worldwide famous pop singers, Cardi B, has boosted the internet. She is one of the greatest singers of America. She is known for her famous hit Taki Taki and Girls Like You, and many more are there. Although moreover she is famous for her songs, at the same time, she is also known for her looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES

