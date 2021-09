Ever since Adele and LeBron James’s agent, Rich Paul, were spotted together this summer, rumors that the two are dating have circled the internet. (Not to be misread as “Adele is dating LeBron James” — an easy mistake to make, and one that led me to imagine a world in which LeBron and Adele regularly do “Carpool Karaoke.”) Now, it looks like Adele has finally confirmed the relationship, posting a photo with Paul on Instagram, which, according to “Page Six,” is from NBA star Anthony Davis’s wedding in L.A. this Saturday.

