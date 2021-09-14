CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Dept. officials to discuss breakthrough COVID-19 cases

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
LANCASTER, Pa. — Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Health will be talking about the state’s post-vaccination COVID-19 cases, commonly known as “breakthrough cases,” at a press conference later today.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam will be joined by Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, to discuss what hospitals are currently experiencing as the daily case counts exceed 4,000 statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines post-vaccination cases as individuals who are fully-vaccinated but test positive for COVID-19, more than 14 days after they complete their full one-dose or two-dose vaccination series. They are also referred to as vaccine breakthrough cases.

WPXI will be livestreaming the event on our streaming apps at 2 p.m.

