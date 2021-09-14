Drew Barrymore Breaks Down Revisiting Mental Health Institution Where She Was Committed At 13

The Drew Barrymore Show has returned for a second season, and we are delighted to report that it still feels like a fictional series from The Morning Show universe that escaped into our reality. To mark the show’s triumphant return to daytime TV, Barrymore and crew filmed their premiere week in Los Angeles in front of a live audience. On Friday, the show held an Emmys preview ep on the Paramount lot, which means we got to see Barrymore in full red carpet glam eating deviled eggs. Yes, Drew and her cookbook co-author Pilar Valdes did their own Barrymorian spin on punny Emmys party food names, and the puns are such a stretch you can slap prints on them and call them LulaRoe: “Kate Winslettuce cups,” “Issa Crudi-rae,” and “This Is Truffs” (not “This is HummUs”?) But the prize jewel of this segment, the Fabergé, if you will, is the “Jason SudEGGkis.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO