Binge & Ubisoft Team For Live-Action’ Series Adaptation – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew streamer Binge is revving up for its 2022 launch by teaming up with Ubisoft for a live-action series adaptation of Driver, based on the popular video game franchise. The original Driver game, which first dropped in 1999 on PlayStation, centers undercover agent and ex-race car driver, John Tanner, whose mission is to take down the local crime syndicate. The following Driver 2 and Driver 3 games, released in 2000 and 2004, followed Tanner as he took his crime-fighting across the globe to Miami, Rio de Janeiro, Istanbul and more.

