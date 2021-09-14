Twitter: How to Stop Personalizing Your Experience Based on Your Inferred Identity

Tanya Goodin’s new book is alarming, informative and galvanising, to the extent that I ask her for a Zoom before I’ve even finished reading it. This was a mistake. By the time I’ve learnt that she’d rather not do a video call, I’ve got to the chapter where she explains that only 12 per cent of us feel as comfortable on video calls as on audio, that video calls are tiring and distracting, and that voice calls, counter-intuitively, seem to be a better way of building rapport and exchanging information. Rather than making Zoom calls the default, Goodin writes, “we can take this pressure off ourselves and substitute some of our video calls for a few old-fashioned audio calls”.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO