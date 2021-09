Two juvenile boys have been taken into custody in a shooting early Friday evening that left a man in his late 20s with what police call a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. St. Joseph police say the shooting took place in the 5500 block of Pryor Avenue after five o’clock Friday evening. A conflict with several people escalated into a shooting with the man being shot once in his abdomen. He was taken to the Mosaic Life Care St. Joseph hospital.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO