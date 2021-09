Barnes & Thornburg filed a $2 million insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of poultry producer Foundation Food Group Inc. (FFG) and Prime-Pak Foods Inc. The complaint centers on the malfunction of a freezer at one of FFG’s plants in Jan. 2021, which resulted in the deaths of six FFG employees and injuries to several others. The suit accuses Selective Way Insurance Company of failing to honor its obligations under a commercial property insurance policy in connection with the incident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the insurer. The case is 2:21-cv-00207, Foundation Food Group, Inc. et al v. Selective Way Insurance Company.

LAW ・ 15 HOURS AGO