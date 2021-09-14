The John Kincade Show 9-14-2021

Anthony opens the show with Eagles Fever as he CAN’T WAIT for Sunday’s opening game. He explains how excited he is to have football back in general, not just the Eagles. The guys also discuss the Phillies up and down weekend and take a look at their upcoming schedule (0:00-45:15). As much as Ant loves football, there’s one thing he can’t stand when it comes to the NFL season. Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane joins the show to discuss Eagles/Falcons Week 1 (45:15-1:28:44). Ant believes, despite what Ben Simmons camp is telling you, you can’t trade Ben away for pennies on the dollar. The guys take a look at the Eagles new unofficial depth chart (1:28:44-2:12:54). They then do a deep breakdown of the Eagles offense and defense. Anthony then takes a few more phone calls to finish out the show (2:12:54-2:54:29).

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO