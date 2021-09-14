The John Kincade Show 9-14-2021
John opens with a certain buzzword he heard a lot of when discussing the Eagles (0:03-23:47). Bob breaks down some offensive set numbers for the birds (23:47-45:44). This Eagles team is already a lot more likeable than last year (45:44-1:08:01). The 49ers week 1 injuries have made this next matchup easier than originally thought (1:08:01-1:30:59). The guys try and figure out the Eagles’ identity (1:30:59-1:52:58). Jamie thinks that the most encouraging performance on Sunday was… (1:52:58-2:15:28). Pat gives some options for the Flyers’ new goal song (2:15:28-2:37:19). The show wraps up with a look at some new “A Football Life” features (2:37:19-3:00:44).975thefanatic.com
Comments / 0