CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The John Kincade Show 9-14-2021

975thefanatic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn opens with a certain buzzword he heard a lot of when discussing the Eagles (0:03-23:47). Bob breaks down some offensive set numbers for the birds (23:47-45:44). This Eagles team is already a lot more likeable than last year (45:44-1:08:01). The 49ers week 1 injuries have made this next matchup easier than originally thought (1:08:01-1:30:59). The guys try and figure out the Eagles’ identity (1:30:59-1:52:58). Jamie thinks that the most encouraging performance on Sunday was… (1:52:58-2:15:28). Pat gives some options for the Flyers’ new goal song (2:15:28-2:37:19). The show wraps up with a look at some new “A Football Life” features (2:37:19-3:00:44).

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Frank Reich Updates Carson Wentz’s Injured Ankle

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz has played through a lot in his football career, but he knew this was an injury that was going to knock him out of Sunday’s game. It took the 11th hit against Wentz on Sunday—marking an astonishing 21 for the season—that finally sent him to the sideline for good.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy pulls off ultimate cowardly move

Every football fan understands that there is a thing called “coach speak.” For Chicago Bears fans, that particular aspect of Matt Nagy has been a little tougher to figure out at times. Nagy has been more secretive and less direct with his answers over the years, leading Bears fans to...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Addresses Cowboys’ Running Back Situation

Ezekiel Elliott has long been the lone lead running back on the Cowboys’ roster. But now, the emergence of third-year rusher Tony Pollard is starting to complicate things in the Dallas backfield. Through two games so far in 2021, Zeke ranks 25th in the league with just 104 yards rushing....
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#A Football Life#49ers#American Football#Eagles
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Say 700 Season Ticket Holders Representing 1,800 Tix Requested Refunds Or Roll Over To 2022 After COVID Vaccination Requirement

After the Las Vegas Raiders required all fans at Raiders games inside Allegiant Stadium to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, about 700 season ticket holders representing 1,800 tickets told the NFL team they want a refund or they advised the team to roll over their season tickets to the 2022 season, team President Dan Ventrelle said Tuesday.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Adam Schefter Discusses What He Saw From Sundays Win

Adam Schefter joined the John Kincade show for his weekly segment (8:10am) and discussed the Eagles week 1 victory against the Falcons. The Eagles dismantled the Falcons 32-6 and Schefter took this opportunity to pat himself on the back a bit. “I said all along theyd be better than people...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1-Word Response To Taunting Penalty Criticism

The 2021 NFL season is off to a thrilling start, but fans everywhere have a major qualm with the league’s recent crack down on taunting. Flags have flown out of the pockets of officials throughout the first two weeks of the year to penalize players for excessive celebrations or perceived taunts of opponents. Already, a total of 11 taunting penalties, which results in 15 yards for the afflicted team, have been called this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jets have to be terrified after Zach Wilson throws 4 INTs

Zach Wilson was dreadful for the New York Jets, tossing four interceptions in a terrifyingly bad performance against the New England Patriots. The New York Jets had a lot of high hopes for Zach Wilson after they drafted him No. 2 overall in April. A solid Week 1 performance against Carolina was encouraging, but all of that progress has been washed away after Wilson was a complete disaster against the New England Patriots in Week 2.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargano Show 9-7-2021

Anthony opens the show with Eagles Fever as he CAN’T WAIT for Sunday’s opening game. He explains how excited he is to have football back in general, not just the Eagles. The guys also discuss the Phillies up and down weekend and take a look at their upcoming schedule (0:00-45:15). As much as Ant loves football, there’s one thing he can’t stand when it comes to the NFL season. Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane joins the show to discuss Eagles/Falcons Week 1 (45:15-1:28:44). Ant believes, despite what Ben Simmons camp is telling you, you can’t trade Ben away for pennies on the dollar. The guys take a look at the Eagles new unofficial depth chart (1:28:44-2:12:54). They then do a deep breakdown of the Eagles offense and defense. Anthony then takes a few more phone calls to finish out the show (2:12:54-2:54:29).
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami legend rips Turnover Chain celebration after Hurricanes' rough start

Miami was whipped at home by Michigan State on Saturday, 38-17, continuing the Hurricanes’ struggles under Manny Diaz, whose team is now 1-2 on the season. Monday, on XL Primetime, one of the program’s all-time greats didn’t hold back when asked about the current state of once was the dominant program in college football.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy