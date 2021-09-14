CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, IA

Mason City woman sentenced for assault at Garner home, kicking a police officer

KGLO News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARNER — It’s a week in jail and a suspended prison sentence for a Mason City woman charged with attacking three people in Garner earlier this summer. 32-year-old Amanda Seely was accused in a criminal complaint of entering a home in the 300 block of East 6th Street on July 13th, where she allegedly grabbed a woman around the neck and threw her to the side, and then stomped on another person who was lying on the couch. The person on the couch was taken by ambulance to the hospital for possible broken ribs. While being arrested, she was accused of kicking a Garner police officer in the left thigh.

