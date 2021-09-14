CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks in Clint Eastwood’s SULLY Screening at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville September 21st

Cover picture for the article“Everything is unprecedented until it happens for the first time.”. Nothing’s more fun than The Wildey’s Tuesday Night Film Series. Tom Hanks in Clint Eastwood’s SULLY will be on the big screen when it plays at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, IL (252 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL 62025) at 7:00pm Tuesday September 21st. $3 Tickets available starting at 3pm day of movie at Wildey Theatre ticket office. Cash or check only. (cash, credit cards accepted for concessions) Lobby opens at 6pm.

