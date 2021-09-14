Election timeline for Brooklyn Park council murky
Following Lisa Jacobson’s narrow win for the mayor’s seat in Brooklyn Park, the City Council declared a vacancy for her former east district council seat Sept. 7. It was the second time in a year that the council has declared such a vacancy, again triggering a special election to fill a vacant seat. The city now must grapple with state law and the City Charter to determine the timeline for the next special election.www.hometownsource.com
