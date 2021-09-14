CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn Park, MN

Election timeline for Brooklyn Park council murky

By Kevin Miller
hometownsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Lisa Jacobson’s narrow win for the mayor’s seat in Brooklyn Park, the City Council declared a vacancy for her former east district council seat Sept. 7. It was the second time in a year that the council has declared such a vacancy, again triggering a special election to fill a vacant seat. The city now must grapple with state law and the City Charter to determine the timeline for the next special election.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Elections
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Government
Hennepin County, MN
Government
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Brooklyn#Special Elections#Legislature#Absentee Voting#The City Council#The U S Census Bureau#The Charter Commission

Comments / 0

Community Policy