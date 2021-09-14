Sailors Come Up Short in Quest for Cup

In the yearly Battle for the Stillman Cup, the Sailors came on strong early, getting a goal past Firelands in the 4th minute of the game. The game went to halftime in a 1-1 deadlock. Firelands scored their second goal of the game to break the tie early in the second half. After that it became hard to weather the Falcon storm. The Sailors were saved on numerous occasions by stud goalie, Abi Rhoades, who finished the game with 9 saves, according to the Chronicle Telegram. Scoring the lone goal for the Sailors was Livia Penton, who moves to 16 goals and 8 assists on the season. Firelands moves to 7-2 on the season, while the Sailors drop to 4-2. The team will take today to rest and regroup for tomorrow’s SBC matchup, Home vs. Huron at 7pm.