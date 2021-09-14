CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sailors Come Up Short in Quest for Cup

By Admin
vermilionathletics.org
 7 days ago

In the yearly Battle for the Stillman Cup, the Sailors came on strong early, getting a goal past Firelands in the 4th minute of the game. The game went to halftime in a 1-1 deadlock. Firelands scored their second goal of the game to break the tie early in the second half. After that it became hard to weather the Falcon storm. The Sailors were saved on numerous occasions by stud goalie, Abi Rhoades, who finished the game with 9 saves, according to the Chronicle Telegram. Scoring the lone goal for the Sailors was Livia Penton, who moves to 16 goals and 8 assists on the season. Firelands moves to 7-2 on the season, while the Sailors drop to 4-2. The team will take today to rest and regroup for tomorrow’s SBC matchup, Home vs. Huron at 7pm.

vermilionathletics.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Bend Herald

Aggressive Chargers come up short against Manor

Fulshear did almost everything right on Saturday against Manor except for one thing: Get the ball into the end zone. The Chargers’ defense forced three turnovers without giving up the ball themselves, the secondary limited Manor receiver Che Nwabuko to a handful of impact plays, and the offense had two rushers over 100 yards.
FULSHEAR, TX
Austin Daily Herald

Defensive effort comes up short for Austin girls soccer team

The Packer girls soccer team was on the defensive for much of the night as it lost to Red Wing 1-0 in Art Hass Stadium Tuesday. Austin (0-2 overall, 0-1 Big Nine) mustered just three shots on goal as it struggled to get deep into the RW defense to create any big scoring opportunities.
AUSTIN, MN
berryvikings.com

Berry Men Come Up Short In OT to Scots

The Berry men's soccer team was handed its first loss of the young season Tuesday night when the homestanding Maryville Scots handed the Vikings a 2-1 setback in overtime. The non-conference outcome evens the Vikes' record to 1-1 as Berry will now turn its attention to two more road games – the squad is opening the season with seven straight away games – this weekend when the team heads to Lexington, Ky., for two more tests when they face Alma College on Saturday and Bethany College on Sunday.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcon#Sbc#Home
Guard Online

Upset Bid Comes up Short for Men’s Soccer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The Lyon College men’s soccer team faced a top-25 team for the second game in a row on Monday afternoon against No. 18 Mobile. After defeating No. 13 William Carey on Saturday, 1-0, the Scots nearly pulled off a second upset but came up just short, 3-2, against the Rams.
LYON, MS
pointskyhawks.com

Skyhawks come up short in AAC opener

LAURINBURG, N.C. (Sept. 12, 2021) – The Point University men's soccer team traveled to Laurinburg, North Carolina, Sunday afternoon to face the Knights of St. Andrews University in its Appalachian Athletic Conference opener and fell to the Knights 1-0. St. Andrews connected for the only goal of the game off a free kick in the 38th minute. The Knights outshot the Skyhawks 8-to-4 in the first half, but the Skyhawks fought to get on the board in the second half, outshooting SAU 7-to-3.
LAURINBURG, NC
Gainesville Daily Register

Lady Eagles come up short on senior night

Despite a furious third-set comeback attempt, Valley View’s senior night festivities did not come with a victory. The Valley View volleyball team fell 3-0 at home to Alvord with the Bulldogs winning 25-12, 25-12 and 26-24 Tuesday night. Valley View coach Jamie Burch said she thought the Lady Eagles did...
SPORTS
280living.com

Hornets rally comes up just short

CHELSEA – Homewood High School jumped out to a 28-0 lead and withstood a furious fourth quarter rally from Chelsea en route to a 37-35 win in a key region contest Friday night. The Hornets (0-4, 0-2 in Class 6A, Region 5) capitalized on a couple of special teams miscues...
HOMEWOOD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldogs come up short in intense match with undefeated Lake City

COEUR d'ALENE — Lake City was able to take down Sandpoint boys soccer for the second time this season on Friday, earning a 4-0 nonleague win over the Bulldogs. But head coach Tanner French said the lopsided scoreline didn't match how his squad played against the second-ranked 5A team in the state. He felt the boys turned in arguably their best showing of the season.
SANDPOINT, ID
Whitefish Pilot

Lady Bulldog hitters come up short in close battle with Frenchtown

The Whitefish volleyball team took the first set, but were narrowly edged in the following three by the Frenchtown Broncs. Whitefish fell to Frenchtown in four sets on Thursday — 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21. Whitefish led the entire way through the first set and into the second set before the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Mobridge Tribune

Tigers come up short in 3-0 loss to Deuel

The teams went back and forth but the only points of the game came on a second quarter field goal as Deuel defeated the Tigers 3-0 in their home opener at Tiger Stadium on Friday. Coach Paul Goehring said that while the Tigers were not able to score any points...
FOOTBALL
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Volleyball Comes Up Short Against Providence

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The Merrimack College women's volleyball team fell in three sets in the team's home opener against the Providence Friars on Wednesday night. Score: Providence 3, Merrimack 0 (25-17 | 25-11 | 25-19) Records: Merrimack (0-8, 0-0 NEC) | Providence (7-1, 0-0 Big East) Location: Hammel Court...
PROVIDENCE, RI
welovedexter.com

Football: Dreadnaughts come up inches short in OT against Bedford

Despite trailing by double digits midway through the fourth quarter, undefeated Dexter was able to force overtime before falling 37-36 against unbeaten Bedford on Friday at Al Ritt Stadium. Bedford quarterback Brendan Hammer had a game-high four touchdowns, while Cal Bavineau and Brennan Parachek led the explosive comeback for Dexter.
DEXTER, MI
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Comeback comes up short; TinCaps back in basement

The TinCaps ended Wednesday night with a wild celebration on the bases after a game-winning two-run single from Kelvin Alarcon snatched victory over the Lansing Lugnuts from the jaws of defeat. Twenty-four hours later, the Lugnuts got such a big lead that a late comeback could not save the day...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Monroe County Advocate

Bears come up short after late Midway score

KINGSTON — Looking to escape on fourth down and 10, Landon Hollinghead scrambled. The junior quarterback, still carrying an injury to his ankle from two weeks ago, was not as mobile as normal. He cut back across the 50 looked down field, but couldn’t see anything. Keeping with their name,...
KINGSTON, TN
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Battle in Second Half, Come Up Short in 2-1 Loss

RUSTON, La. – A goal by Jana Heinen in the 55th minute helped energize Little Rock after falling behind 2-0, and the Trojans had some chances down the stretch but couldn't net the equalizer in a 2-1 loss at Louisiana Tech Sunday afternoon. "The first part of the game we...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Opelika-Auburn News

No. 10 Auburn comes up short against No. 1 Florida State

After Anna Haddock’s goal cut the deficit to one with 35 minutes left, the Tigers played like they had something to prove. No. 10 Auburn pressured No. 1 Florida State all down the stretch, creating chances and pushing back. Auburn got two shots on goal in the final 25 minutes....
FLORIDA STATE
taylorpress.net

Hippos come up short against Temple

Body The Hippos were in high-scoring action Friday night, falling just short to the Wildcats 60-53. Down 52-21 heading into the final quarter, the Hutto Hippos refused to go quietly into the Texas night as they put up 32 points in the final twelve minutes against the Temple Wildcats. Brody...
TEMPLE, TX
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Soccer Comes Up Short Against Manhattan

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The Merrimack College women's soccer team was unable to surpass the Manhattan Jaspers on the road on Friday afternoon. Records: Merrimack (0-5-2, 0-0-0 NEC) | Manhattan (3-1-0, 0-0-0 MAAC) Location: Gaelic Park | Riverdale, N.Y. The Summary. Molly Murnane gave the Warriors a lead in the...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy