Briana Nicole Henry Announces GH Exit

By SOD
Soap Opera Digest
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBriana Nicole Henry is out as GH’s Jordan. She confirmed the news in an Instagram post, saying, “As I celebrated my third year of being on General Hospital yesterday, I also watched my last episode as Jordan Ashford air. People kept asking me how it felt to have ended my time on the show, and it wasn’t until yesterday that it really sank in, as I watched Jordan’s goodbye to her family and knew the tears you saw were real tears between not just colleagues but friends.” She went on to explain, “

soapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to Briana Nicole Henry

Viewers were taken by surprise that Jordan’s exit from Port Charles was also Briana Nicole Henry’s last episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL, but naturally, her co-stars were well aware as the Sept. 13 episode was taped weeks ago. But once the actress’ final show had aired and she had confirmed that she’d chosen to leave the soap, the outpouring of love began.
Popculture

'General Hospital' Star Exits Series After 3 Years

General Hospital said goodbye to another member of the cast on Monday. Briana Nicole Henry, who joined the long-running daytime soap opera as Jordan Ashford in September 2018, announced her departure from the series the day after her final episode aired. Henry had nothing but love for her co-stars in her statement Tuesday, adding that she made a personal decision to move on from the show.
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Expecting Another Girl

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife, Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R et al) revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting another daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl, Everleigh, who will be 2 on September 22. Check out the gender reveal here.
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV Fanatic

Big Ed and Liz: 90 Day Fiance Stars Are Engaged!

Well, this is a surprise. 90 Day: The Single Life stars Big Ed and Liz are engaged. Rumors hit the internet that the controversial reality TV stars were preparing to get married last week, and now, TMZ has confirmed the pair engaged. The outlet states that Ed and Liz were...
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R Alum Welcomes Twins

Michael Graziadei (ex-Daniel, Y&R) announced on Instagram that he and his partner, Lauren, have welcomed twin boys. “On Wednesday August 25th these two little monsters were brought into this world with the strength of my queen @lmcla and the skill and care of our incredible doctor and her team,” he shared. “Since their delivery it has been a rollercoaster with both boys having to stay in the NICU. Huge shoutout to all the NICU parents out there and to all the doctors and nurses that care for these babies to ensure they all go home happy and healthy. Without their vigilance, support, and love, this would be unbearable and impossible. So without further adieu… making their first Instagram appearance… I submit for your approval, Oliver Bear and Arlo Wilde #proudpapa.” Congratulations to the happy family!
soapsindepth.com

GH Alum Chloe Lanier Shares Exciting News With Fans!

Please join us in congratulating GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle) on winning yet another award! Not content with the Daytime Emmy Award she took home for her work on the daytime soap, the actress partnered with boyfriend Kevan McClellan to write and direct a short film that resulted in another prize!
fame10.com

General Hospital’s Sofia Mattsson Announces Birth Of Her Son

Sofia Mattsson, star of General Hospital (GH), has announced the arrival of her baby boy. In fact, the little bundle arrived a month ago!. Mattsson took to her Instagram on the evening of Wednesday, August 25th, to announce the big news with a photo of her handsome newborn. “Happiest 4...
Popculture

'Family Matters' Stars Reunite on 'The Young and the Restless'

Family Matters star Telma Hopkins reunited with her on-screen son Bryton James on CBS' long-running soap opera The Young and The Restless this month. Hopkins was cast as private detective Denise Tolliver, who digs up surprising information about Amanda Sinclair, played by Michael Morgan. This was the first time Hopkins and James acted together since Family Matters ended in 1998.
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Gives Sweet Farewell To Jordan Ashford As Briana Henry Exits

Over the past few episodes of General Hospital, viewers watched as Jordan, Curtis, and Portia crossed paths while investigating separate leads. Jordan and Portia ended up locked in the house’s basement with the gas turned on, and Curtis saved the day. Jordan survived, but the fact she already had lost a kidney put her health at significant risk. The GH team sent her to a separate facility for further treatment, leaving fans wondering if this was the last they’d see of her.
EW.com

See Carly and Jason's wedding photo from General Hospital

EW has obtained an exclusive first look of Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) -— aka Jarly — at their General Hospital wedding. The two have been best buddies since 1996, shared their first kiss in 1999, and will finally make it official on Sept. 17. In July, the...
thesfnews.com

Mariah Rescued, ‘Sadam’ Kiss On “Young And Restless!”

HOLLYWOOD—I called it, I totally called it the moment that Stitch swooped back in town on the CBS soap “The Young and the Restless.” He was Mariah’s captor and guess what I told you so. I am so happy this story came and went because it was a terrible idea the moment the writers choose to do it. You have this accomplished doctor, kidnap a woman who is pregnant in hopes of him getting closer to Abby of all people? Please make that make sense. I thought he was holding Mariah pregnant because he needed something medically from the baby to save his son’s life.
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ Rumors: Is Helena Cassadine Involved In Drew’s Captivity?

General Hospital spoilers hint the truth about Drew Cain’s captivity may take a while to emerge, but fans already have plenty of theories. One big possibility is the involvement of Helena Cassadine somehow, although she supposedly died several years ago. Helena Cassadine Held Drew Captive Before. There would certainly be...
Soap Opera Digest

Charles Shaughnessy On Joining GH

Charles Shaughnessy made his triumphant return to GH — but this time around, he’s playing the nefarious Victor Cassadine and not Alistair Crawford, Holly’s cousin, who he played for a week back in 1984, a few months before landing his long-term DAYS role, Shane Donovan. While his stint as Alistair...
