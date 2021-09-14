Briana Nicole Henry Announces GH Exit
Briana Nicole Henry is out as GH’s Jordan. She confirmed the news in an Instagram post, saying, “As I celebrated my third year of being on General Hospital yesterday, I also watched my last episode as Jordan Ashford air. People kept asking me how it felt to have ended my time on the show, and it wasn’t until yesterday that it really sank in, as I watched Jordan’s goodbye to her family and knew the tears you saw were real tears between not just colleagues but friends.” She went on to explain, “www.soapoperadigest.com
Comments / 0