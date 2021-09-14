CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cerro Gordo County, IA

Local health officials “in limbo” waiting for details on distributing COVID booster doses

KGLO News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY — President Joe Biden has said that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be available to all fully vaccinated Americans starting next week, but local health officials are still in limbo on a lot of the details for that plan. The White House walked back that plan after there were concerns the announcement got ahead of any recommendations made by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

www.kglonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Government
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Government
Cerro Gordo County, IA
Health
City
Mason City, IA
Local
Iowa Health
County
Cerro Gordo County, IA
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden

Comments / 0

Community Policy