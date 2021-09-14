Doyle Driver: War stories that have recently come to the surface
During World War II Bernard Roger Foster Jr., Texas Tech student joined the U S Air Corps. That’s all I really knew about my brother-in-law’s service life until now. B.R. as he was known married my sister Doris and instantly became an integral part of our family. Together we hunted quail, dove and sometimes duck. We spent endless hours watching Dallas Cowboy football, ate countless meals in their home, spent New Mexico, Tennessee, London and Singapore vacations together, without mention of his World War II activities.www.yourconroenews.com
