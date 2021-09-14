Plea change hearing set for Belmond teen charged with robbery, willful injury after Mason City stabbing incident
MASON CITY — One of three Belmond men charged with robbery and willful injury after an April stabbing incident in Mason City is planning to plead guilty. 18-year-old Jaden Edel, 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty, and 17-year-old David Gordon were charged after two victims were held down, stabbed multiple times, and had property taken on April 1st in the 200 block of 15th Northeast.www.kglonews.com
