Mason City, IA

Plea change hearing set for Belmond teen charged with robbery, willful injury after Mason City stabbing incident

KGLO News
 7 days ago

MASON CITY — One of three Belmond men charged with robbery and willful injury after an April stabbing incident in Mason City is planning to plead guilty. 18-year-old Jaden Edel, 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty, and 17-year-old David Gordon were charged after two victims were held down, stabbed multiple times, and had property taken on April 1st in the 200 block of 15th Northeast.

