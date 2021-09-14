CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd's rights plead not guilty

By AMY FORLITI Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the federal charges against them. A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020, as Floyd, 46, was held face-down, handcuffed and not resisting in a restraint that was captured on bystander video. His death led to worldwide protests and calls for change in policing.

www.startribune.com

