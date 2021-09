A Chicago startup that helps restaurants and bars order alcohol more efficiently is now valued at $750 million after raising $100 million in funding this year. Provi announced Tuesday that it raised two rounds of funding in 2021: a $25 million Series B it raised six months ago and a more recent $75 million Series C. The latest round was led by D1 Capital Partners, along with Bessemer Venture Partners, Nosara Capital, CPMG, Hyde Park Angels and former Instacart President Nilam Ganenthiran. This round of funding gave the startup a $750 million valuation, which is more than three-times higher than its Series B round, the company said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO