Chicago, IL

Chicago writer explores Puerto Rican exodus in new novel

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Marisel Vera talks about her new book, "The Taste of Sugar," and delves into the experiences of Puerto Ricans in the United States.

cleveland19.com

787 Market brings Puerto Rican spirit to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off, 19 News visited Harry Quiñones at 787 Market, which looks to make Puerto Ricans feel at home. “We always wanted to do something for our community,” Quiñones, the business owner, said, “something very ethnic, something that’s by us, for us.”
CLEVELAND, OH
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Sandra Cisneros: New Novel Is an Overdue Letter to a Friend

NEW YORK (AP) — With her new book, “Martita, I Remember You,” Sandra Cisneros feels like she’s finally answered a long overdue letter. The author of the best-selling “The House on Mango Street” is back with her first work of fiction in almost a decade, a story of memory and friendship, but also about the experiences young women endure as immigrants worldwide.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Afro-Puerto Rican woman explores racial, gender identity through art in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brenda Torres-Figueroa is an Afro-Puerto Rican who examines gender and racial identity as a visual and performance artist. "Performance is an art form that works with identity politics and [is] my way to understanding a little bit more who I was," said Torres-Figueroa, who moved to Chicago from Puerto Rico in 2000 for a master's program at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois Society
Illinois Entertainment
WGNtv.com

Exploring the hidden gardens of Chicago

CHICAGO — It’s the slogan on Chicago’s official seal: “Urbs in Horto.” It’s Latin for “City in a Garden.”. Multitudes of people have enjoyed the colorful gardens of Grant Park and Navy Pier. But there’s so much more in the hidden gardens of Chicago. A hundred yards from the mechanized...
CHICAGO, IL
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Saadia Faruqi's new novel explores racism against Muslims after 9/11

Saadia Faruqi was in college when the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks happened in 2001. Faruqi experienced the aftermath of the attacks differently than many other people in the United States. She is Muslim. The hijackers who flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
tufts.edu

A Broadway Performer Celebrates His Puerto Rican Heritage

One summer night in 2008, Joel Perez, A08, settled into his seat in Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre and watched the curtain rise on a graffiti-splashed, bodega-on-the-corner neighborhood in New York City. At the very first line, delivered in warp-speed hip-hop staccato, “Lights up on Washington Heights up at the break of day/I wake up and I got this little punk I gotta chase away,” Perez sat bolt upright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
daytonatimes.com

Novel transforms petty heist into exploration of race and class

Colson Whitehead is perhaps our most protean novelist, shape-shifting with each book, a jack of all trades and master of all. His enthralling, cinematic new work, “Harlem Shuffle,” capers away from the weightiness of “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys,” both winners of the Pulitzer Prize; here he tweaks a simple heist story to limn enduring conflicts of race and class.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Puerto Ricans#Exodus#Sugar
creativeboom.com

Growth, Breadth, and Terrain: collaborative show explores the nature and society of Puerto Rico

Running from 18 September to 31 December 2021, Growth, Breadth, and Terrain pairs two artists with deep ties to Puerto Rico to create a dialogue of styles and approaches. Cut paper artist Frances Gallardo, who was originally born on the island, takes the spotlight alongside resident and University of Puerto graduate Nathan Budoff, who specialises in highly detailed illustrations of animals and foliage.
VISUAL ART
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Life, love, loss and the power of imagination: Ruth Ozeki’s new novel explores broad themes with humor and empathy

Ruth Ozeki’s novels have always been about more than plot and character development. From the dangers of industrial agriculture and meat production, to the independence of women, to the nature of time, Ozeki has used books such as “My Year of Meats” and “A Tale for the Time Being” as broad canvasses to examine a range of ideas.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
New York Post

‘This is an injustice’: Haitian deportees arrive back in home country

The first wave of Haitians deported from a massive encampment under a Texas bridge arrived back in their home country over the weekend, with some returning for the first time in years. The Biden administration began special expulsion flights to the Caribbean nation Sunday after nearly 15,000 migrants — the...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants had been temporarily suspended by Washington after a devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean nation last month. But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians crossed into the country from Mexico and found themselves stranded for days in Texas under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande river, blocked from moving onwards. Washington began sending back members of this group on Sunday, with three flights full of Haitian nationals landing in the capital Port-au-Prince after taking off from Texas hours earlier.
IMMIGRATION
sflcn.com

Congresswoman Wilson Response to Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum in Texas

[MIAMI[ – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:. “It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.
TEXAS STATE
