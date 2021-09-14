Chicago writer explores Puerto Rican exodus in new novel
Author Marisel Vera talks about her new book, "The Taste of Sugar," and delves into the experiences of Puerto Ricans in the United States.www.fox32chicago.com
Author Marisel Vera talks about her new book, "The Taste of Sugar," and delves into the experiences of Puerto Ricans in the United States.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0