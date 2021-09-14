CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ben Simmons Saga Continues as a ‘Small-Market’ Mystery Team Is Now After the Young Star

By Andrew Hanlon
It feels like the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers drama has been beaten to death over the past few months — but just when it seems like nothing new could possibly happen outside of an actual trade, something else pops up. The latest news is that there’s a new trade suitor for Simmons, one that hasn’t been discussed yet. This small-market mystery team just adds further tension to the situation for all parties involved.

