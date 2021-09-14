The Ben Simmons Saga Continues as a ‘Small-Market’ Mystery Team Is Now After the Young Star

Ben Simmons may soon leave the Philadelphia 76ers. That breaks my heart. Why he may leave concerns me greatly. At 26, Simmons has made himself a perennial All Star and Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He is among the finest ball handlers and passers ever. Though not a gifted shooter, he can also score: 42 points against a good Utah team. He can defend against any player in the league. True, his legs tire some after chasing short, quick superstar guards through screen after screen after screen. But that is to be expected from a 6’11” big man who weighs 245 lbs. Tired legs sap free throw percentages and shot-making even for big-man man scoring machines like Joel Embiid, particularly in fourth quarters. So Ben sought to put the ball in the hands of teammates with fresher legs and “hotter” hands when his legs tired.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO