CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Hall, ID

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy cancels school due to COVID-19 outbreak

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfalQ_0bvjEKxu00

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - School is canceled the remainder of the week for Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall.

The Human Resources Department informed us of a COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff.

They did not tell us how many people are impacted.

For now, class is planned to re-start next Monday.

There are no plans for remote learning; however, unaffected staff members are being asked to continue to work.

The post Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy cancels school due to COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Fort Hall, ID
KIFI Local News 8

ISU scholarship campaign reaches $13 million

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One month after the public launch of the Idaho State University Scholarship Campaign, Idaho State Bengals have raised $13.25 million, more than half of the campaign’s $20 million, two-year goal. More than 5,000 individual supporters have given to the campaign, helping to offer students the opportunity...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Outbreak#Tahgee Elementary Academy#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Superintendent Ybarra: Federal approval of Idaho’s state plan releases remaining $146 million in American Rescue Plan funds for Idaho schools

Monday’s U.S. Department of Education approval of Idaho’s plan for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) under the American Rescue Plan means $146 million is available to help Idaho school districts and charter schools address their local needs amid the pandemic and support safe, in-person instruction, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. The post Superintendent Ybarra: Federal approval of Idaho’s state plan releases remaining $146 million in American Rescue Plan funds for Idaho schools appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

EIRMC releases statement on Crisis Standards of Care

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) in accordance with IDAPA 16.02.09 – Crisis Standards of Care For Healthcare Entities. CSC is activated statewide because the massive increase of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization in all areas of the state has exhausted existing resources.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Thursday is Idaho School Zone Safety Day

Governor Brad Little has proclaimed Thursday, September 16 to be Idaho School Zone Safety Day, a reminder to the driving public to watch for kids on their way to and from school. The post Thursday is Idaho School Zone Safety Day appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy