Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy cancels school due to COVID-19 outbreak

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - School is canceled the remainder of the week for Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall.

The Human Resources Department informed us of a COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff.

They did not tell us how many people are impacted.

For now, class is planned to re-start next Monday.

There are no plans for remote learning; however, unaffected staff members are being asked to continue to work.

