Dennis Schroder Is Letting Fans Vote For Which Number He’ll Wear With Celtics

Dennis Schröder may still rank among the super-wealthy as an NBA player, but he left an embarrassing amount of money on the table in the offseason. The Celtics guard at least seems to have a sense of humor about it, based on his recent Instagram post. The first in a series of photos is of Schröder, head in hands, surrounded by bags. Are they filled with money? Probably not, considering he reportedly turned down an offer from the Lakers for four years and $84 million, only to accept a deal with the Celtics for a one-year, $5.9 million mid-level exception.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO