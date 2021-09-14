Dennis Schroder Is Letting Fans Vote For Which Number He’ll Wear With Celtics

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. The Boston Celtics are bound to benefit from the epic slight Dennis Schröder recently endured. That’s what former NBA guard Antonio Daniels predicted about the Celtics guard Wednesday during his appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio. Large swaths of the NBA community have been roasting Schröder since last month when he joined the Celtics on a reported one-year, $5.89 million contract. After all, he had rejected a four-year, $84 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers last winter, betting he’d land an even bigger deal in free agency, but a robust market for his services never materialized, and he ultimately landed with Boston. Daniels believes the experience will motivate Schröder to perform at his peak.
