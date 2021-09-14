CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dennis Schroder Is Letting Fans Vote For Which Number He’ll Wear With Celtics

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — Dennis Schroder needs a new number now that he’s a member of the Boston Celtics. With so many numbers hanging in the rafters at TD Garden, the point guard is a little short on options. Whatever digits he wears on his new Boston jersey, it will be...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

Related
theScore

Schroder pokes fun at Celtics contract, invites 'fumbled the bag' jokes

Dennis Schroder might not be laughing all the way to the bank, but he's still laughing. The veteran point guard inked a one-year deal worth a reported $5.9 million with the Boston Celtics this summer, just months after it was reported he had turned down extension offers from the Los Angeles Lakers in the range of $80 million.
NBA
ESPN

Dennis Schroder pokes fun at how he 'fumbled the bag' in the NBA offseason

Dennis Schroder made headlines when he signed with the Boston Celtics recently, but it wasn't about the money he gained. It was more about the money he lost. Last season, the guard turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension from the Los Angeles Lakers in order to become an unrestricted free agent and pursue a bigger deal.
NBA
FanSided

Dennis Schroder takes another offseason L thanks to rival soccer team

Fans of the German soccer team Hannover 96 trolled new Celtics’ guard Dennis Schroder after he asked fans to help decide his new number. When Dennis Schroder decided to ask fans to help him to decide his next jersey number with the Celtics, he probably didn’t imagine it backfiring on him so comically.
NBA
CBS Sports

Dennis Schroder pokes fun at his decision to pass on $84 million Lakers contract on Instagram

Dennis Schroder is, in all likelihood, wealthier than anyone reading this story. He just finished a four-year contract he signed with the Atlanta Hawks that paid him roughly $70 million, and even if he hadn't, the one-year, $6 million deal he signed with the Boston Celtics is more than most of us will earn in our lifetimes. Yet as free agency progressed and his options dwindled, basketball fans mercilessly mocked him for a decision that cost him significantly more money.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
John Havlicek
NESN

Ex-NBA Player Guarantees ‘Humbled’ Dennis Schröder Will Deliver For Celtics

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. The Boston Celtics are bound to benefit from the epic slight Dennis Schröder recently endured. That’s what former NBA guard Antonio Daniels predicted about the Celtics guard Wednesday during his appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio. Large swaths of the NBA community have been roasting Schröder since last month when he joined the Celtics on a reported one-year, $5.89 million contract. After all, he had rejected a four-year, $84 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers last winter, betting he’d land an even bigger deal in free agency, but a robust market for his services never materialized, and he ultimately landed with Boston. Daniels believes the experience will motivate Schröder to perform at his peak.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Club#Cbs#The Boston Celtics#German#Eintracht Braunschweig#The Atlanta Hawks#Thunder#Lakers
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder cracks joke about botching his contract

Few NBA free agents this offseason received more mockery than Dennis Schroder, but he at least seems to have a sense of humor about it. Schroder infamously turned down a four-year, $84 million offer from the Los Angeles Lakers, believing he was worth more than that on the open market. That backfired horrendously when the interest didn’t materialize, apparently to his shock, and he was forced to sign a one-year deal worth $5.9 million with Boston.
NBA
celticslife.com

Happy 28th Birthday Dennis Schroder... and Josh Richardson!

Brad Stevens and the Celtics replaced last year's backcourt of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier this offseason with Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson. Who knew Brad was going with the Pittsburgh Pisces-esque strategy of trying to get the whole team astrologically aligned?. Richardson and Schroder are both not only Virgo's...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
985thesportshub.com

Celtics’ Dennis Schröder pokes fun at himself for free agency decisions

Dennis Schröder may still rank among the super-wealthy as an NBA player, but he left an embarrassing amount of money on the table in the offseason. The Celtics guard at least seems to have a sense of humor about it, based on his recent Instagram post. The first in a series of photos is of Schröder, head in hands, surrounded by bags. Are they filled with money? Probably not, considering he reportedly turned down an offer from the Lakers for four years and $84 million, only to accept a deal with the Celtics for a one-year, $5.9 million mid-level exception.
NBA
theScore

Study: Celtics fans most loyal in the NBA

The Boston Celtics boast the most loyal fanbase in the NBA, according to a recent study. The study, conducted by BetUS.com, compared the NBA's 10 most-followed teams based on a number of different criteria, including the average percentage of games watched per season, percentage of fans with a tattoo of their favorite team, and average dollars spent on merchandise.
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Dennis Schroder’s path to becoming Sixth Man of the Year

Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schröder, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, Eastern Conference. During 2021 free agency, we saw the Boston Celtics make one of the biggest steals in recent memory. Just a year ago, Dennis Schroder was pondering a four-year, $86 million dollar contract from the...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy