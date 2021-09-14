CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro. * From Thursday morning to tomorrow evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Roads along Bayou Fuseilier are impassable. These include but are not limited to Walnut and Green roads along the St. Martin, St. Landry Parish line, as well as Meche Road in St. Landry Parish. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Bayou Vermilion Carencro 17.0 15.3 Wed 7 pm CDT 16.3 13.1 10.5

