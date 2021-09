You may have heard of the name S.E.S as a K-Pop fan, in fact, they were the first-ever girl group to debut under SM Entertainment back in 1997 and is composed of members Bada, Eugene, and Shoo. Being first-generation idols, S.E.S was one of the groups that cemented K-Pop's place in the Korean entertainment industry, and years later, are still highly-respected among today's generation of idols.

