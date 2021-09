Christine Martinez is suing two of Pinterest's co-founders, claiming she helped them create the site but was never compensated. She was never an employee of the company and never received stock, but she alleges that the founders had verbally agreed to pay her. According to the lawsuit, she helped the founders in 2008 and came up with the "Pin it" phrase along with the idea of "boards" for images. Pinterest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

