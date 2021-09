The Department of Justice announced Tuesday a sweeping new policy “explicitly” prohibiting federal law enforcement officers from using “chokeholds” and “carotid restraints” unless deadly force has been authorized. The circumstances under which unannounced—or “no-knock”—entries can be used have also been restricted to instances where authorities believe announcing themselves “would create an imminent threat of physical violence” to anyone. The changes come a year after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, at the hands of police performing chokeholds and no-knock entries respectively. The DOJ noted, however, that under “rare circumstances,” with federal authorization, officers can still barge into private homes without an imminent threat to safety.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO