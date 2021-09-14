Fukushima Plant Failed to Probe Cause of Faulty Filters
By Associated Press
US News and World Report
8 days ago
TOKYO (AP) — Officials at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant have acknowledged they neglected to investigate the cause of faulty exhaust filters that are key to preventing radioactive pollution, after being forced to replace them twice. Representatives of the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, made the revelation Monday...
